Loss of ‘young, full lives’ of father and son (10) in Turkey moped crash mourned at funeral

Mourners walk beside the hearse as the cortege travels to the funeral of father and son Eoin and Dylan Fitzpatrick at St Peter and Paul's Church in Portlaoise, Co Laois. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

A father and his 10-year-old son who died during a holiday in Turkey have been remembered as a pair living “young, full lives” at their funeral Mass.

Eoin Fitzpatrick, a 36-year-old father of two, and his youngest son Dylan (10), died when a moped they were travelling on collided with a bus in Alanya, Turkey earlier this month.

It is understood the pair from Portlaoise were carrying out a final errand before their departure back to Ireland when the crash occurred.

Speaking at their funeral Mass, Monsignor John Byrne said the day was a “very sad occasion”.

Symbols of Eoin’s life placed on his coffin included a hurl, as he had been a “gifted hurler” and a Portlaoise GAA jersey “which he wore with pride” during his playing days, Msgr Byrne said.

Other items included a Manchester United jersey. as well as a model car to signify his “passion for cars”.

For Dylan, symbols included a toy train, swimming goggles, a children’s book, as well as a picture, to signify “his love of drawing” the service heard.

The funeral Mass for the pair was held in Saints Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise.

Classmates of Dylan’s from Scoil Bhríde National School lined up at the door of the church as the coffins were brought in.

Teammates of his older teenage brother Cian, from Portlaoise GAA, the local soccer club and Laois GAA, also stood in a guard of honour outside the church.

Cian Fitzpatrick had been on the holiday with his father and brother but was not involved in the crash.

Msgr Byrne said the local community had been left in “palpable shock” at the deaths of the father and son.