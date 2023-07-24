Ireland

Woman in her 70s dies in house fire in Donegal

Investigations are ongoing, but no foul play suspect in Carrick incident

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

No one was injured in the fire, gardaí said. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Stephen Maguire
Mon Jul 24 2023 - 12:58

A woman has died in a housefire in Co Donegal.

The woman, who was in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire at Carrick.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal house fire at a residence in the Carrick area of Co Donegal at approximately 5am today, Monday, 24th of July 2023.

“One woman aged in her 70s was pronounced deceased at the scene.

READ MORE

“The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.”

While Gardai have confirmed investigations are ongoing, it is not understood that foul play is suspected.

Nobody else was injured in the blaze.

LATEST STORIES