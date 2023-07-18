Over 460 Afghan people fleeing Taliban permitted to join relatives in Ireland

A woman gets treatment at a beauty salon in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Taliban have ordered beauty salons to shut within a month because they offered services forbidden by Islam. Photograph: Nava Jamshidi/Getty Images

Some 463 Afghans fleeing to safety from the Taliban have been accepted to come to Ireland to join relatives already living in the State, new figures show.

In response to the militant group’s takeover of the country in August 2021, the Department of Justice said Afghans already living in Ireland could apply for permission for up to four beneficiaries to join them under the Afghan Admission Programme (AAP). The programme promised to provide “up to 500 places” for at-risk family members.

The Irish Times reported last year that 12 months after the programme was announced, and six months after the application deadline, no final decisions had been issued to applicants.

Almost two years after the programme was announced, 463 beneficiaries have been accepted under the programme, according to a document released to The Irish Times under the Freedom of Information Act.

READ MORE

The programme is the only dedicated option for Afghans in Ireland, many of whom are long established here and some of whom are themselves Irish citizens, to apply for at-risk family members to join them.

Some applicants who spoke to The Irish Times last year said their family members, including minors and unaccompanied women, had been kidnapped or had “simply disappeared, with some going ‘underground’ or smuggled out of Afghanistan for fear of Taliban reprisals”.

The scheme is limited in scope, with sponsors unable to apply for intact family units. If an applicant wishes for a widowed family member to join them, death certificates are required. Pre-screening was also required, with applicants asked to provide proof of ability to financially support and accommodate their relatives by themselves. Those applying were also advised that they could apply for a maximum of up to four people.

In response to queries from The Irish Times, the Department of Justice said Minister Helen McEntee “understands that this is a difficult situation for our Afghan community”.

A total of 528 applications in respect of 1,492 potential beneficiaries were received under the Programme as of this month. Some 39 negative decisions in respect of 113 beneficiaries had been issued under the terms of the programme.

A department spokesman said it continues to process remaining applications and will have notified all applicants in the coming months.

“To ensure as many people as possible could avail of this important programme the department has been liaising with representatives of the Afghan community and with applicants directly to ensure the Afghan Admission Programme team have everything needed to progress applications.”

Separately, 329 Join Family visas were granted to Afghan nationals between November 14th last and July 7th.

“These visa figures will include those who have applied under the Afghan Admissions Programme, but would also include people that have been granted Join Family visas outside of the programme, such as family reunification and other join family applications,” the department said.

Some people who have been approved under the programme have not yet applied for a visa to travel to Ireland.