Italian ambassador’s Palladian villa in Lucan could be purchased and turned into local amenity

Lucan House has been home to Italian ambassadors since being purchased in 1954. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

An Italian embassy residence in west Dublin could be turned into a tourism destination if purchased by South Dublin County Council, local politicians say.

The Italian government came to an “agreement in principle” with the council in May, and embassy sources indicated it was willing to relocate the ambassador’s residence to Dublin city centre.

Lucan House, a manor located 12km west of the city centre, has been home to Italian ambassadors since being purchased in 1954, with Ruggero Corrias the current resident.

Often described as a Palladian villa, the current design dates back to the 18th century. It is a seven-bay country house with two storeys over a basement, the ownership of which previously passed through three historic families – the Sarsfields, the Veseys and the Colthursts.

After acquiring it in the 1950s – the house’s former contents had been sold at auction in the 1920s – the Italian government prevented it from falling into dereliction.

The future of the property has been raised by local representatives, given its location in the heart of the suburban area, and its potential for hosting art exhibitions and cultural events. Residents have discussed options for the building, with some using social media to call on the council to turn it into a museum, a public park, a weekend market or even a “venue with tea rooms”. Some expressed fears over the property being left vacant or turned into an “emergency accommodation”.

“The council hasn’t revealed any specific intentions,” said Sinn Féin councillor Derren Ó Brádaigh, “but is aware that acquiring the property could be a strategic investment.

“As a Lucan councillor, I would definitely advocate for it being turned to the public, and for making it a key tourism destination which can attract many visitors. There is enough ground to set up heritage trails, family outdoor activities along the Liffey, a visitor centre promoting the local history, too. I know there has been a lot of excitement about it.”

No binding agreement for the purchase has been reached yet, but Dublin Mid-West Fine Gael TD Emer Higgins said there were “intentions to go ahead in the process”.

Ms Higgins said there was some issue with the property at the moment such as a damaged wall and other obstacles affecting pedestrians and traffic, but that “she would be pleased to see the place turned into a local amenity”.

“It would be a real benefit for the area,” she said. “There is a lot of history in the property and I think local people are interested in knowing more about it. There is capacity to set up water sports activities and make it an appealing tourist destination. Lucan could be like Bled in Slovenia.”

Lucan was awarded a “major tourism destination” qualification by Fáilte Ireland in 2021. Back then, €2 million was allocated for projects such as cycle trails connecting to different parts of the Liffey Valley through the village.

The Italian ambassador Ruggero Corrias in the grounds of the Lucan residence looking at a large bronze sculpture of a buffalo by Davide Rivalta. Photograph: Bryan O Brien

A source at South Dublin County Council said an official announcement would follow only when any potential deal reached a more advanced stage. They added that the council had not got to the point of thinking how to convert the property or about its potential future public use.

Reasons behind the Italian government’s decision to sell Lucan House have not been made public, but according to Ms Higgins they likely have to do with the embassy residence being too far from the city centre. The embassy itself is located on Northumberland Road in Ballsbridge, and can take up to an hour to reach during peak traffic times.