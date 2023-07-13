Water warning issued to 10 counties including Dublin and Cork

Uisce Éireann had established an incident management team working closely with management in the 12 local authorities to manage any disruptions to the water and wastewater system. Photograph: Bryan O Brien/The Irish Times

Almost 83,000 households and businesses in Waterford and Tipperary are under boil water notices from Uisce Éireann today, and customers in 10 other local authority areas are facing potential supply disruption due to strike action by members of the Unite trade union.

More than 100 workers are due to take part in the action on Thursday and Friday over the terms on which it is proposed they transfer to Uisce Éireann from local authorities or transfer to other roles within councils.

Unite is seeking a commitment that water staff transferring from local authorities to Uisce Éireann will retain their public service status.

In addition to the precautionary boils water notices, disruption to supply could affect households and businesses in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, Fingal, South Dublin County Council, Cork city and County, Kerry, Louth, Carlow, Galway City and Wexford.

READ MORE

“There is the potential for significant disruption to householders, businesses and water users generally across the 12 local authorities, and those impacts could be across the network and across the quality of water,” Mr Cuddy told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Uisce Éireann had established an incident management team working closely with management in the 12 local authorities to manage any disruptions to the water and wastewater system. However, there may be water supply interruptions and other water or wastewater issues, he said.

“These will be advised through local media and on our website and social media channels. And we are in contact already with large customers and will follow up with customers in the areas which are already being identified. And that will include, for example, hospitals and care homes. And we are providing them with support and advice.” Mr Cuddy said he hoped a resolution could be reached with the trade union so that no further action would be necessary.

Customers under boil water notices should boil water before using it for drinking, preparation of food that is not cooked before eating, or teeth brushing. Details of areas affected are at water.ie.

Tom Fitzgerald, regional co-ordinating officer with the Unite trade union, said strike action had been taken because the Local Government Management Agency (LGMA), which is the body charged with engaging with trade unions on behalf of local authorities, had refused to meet members of Unite.

This was not an acceptable position for one state agency to say that they would not engage with a trade union, he said. Unite is seeking a commitment that water staff transferring from local authorities to Uisce Éireann will retain their public service status.

“Our members democratically rejected a framework for future delivery of water services.” The trade union wants to sit down and discuss the difference in approach to standard operating procedures and industrial action.

“Our members don’t engage in this action lightly. No one wants to be on strike. It’s a very difficult place to be. And remember, our people who are on strike today live in those areas where the notices are going out. So this impacts upon their family, their communities. So it’s not something they want to do. ”

Mr Fitzgerald said that in situations such as emergencies his members would leave the picket line to make sure any essential work was done. The situation was not tenable. The union was available and was ready to sit down for talks.