Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to fatal Co Cork crash which killed Ukrainian man

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision in the centre of Fermoy in Co Cork exactly a week ago which claimed the life of a 29-year-old Ukrainian man.

Investigators are particularly anxious to speak to any motorists who might have dash cam footage of the two-car collision which happened at McCurtain Street Fermoy at 8.40pm on July 1st, 2023.

A BMW being driven by a 37-year-old Moldovan man crossed on to the incorrect side of the road and collided with a car coming in the opposite side of the road being driven by a woman in her 50s.

Ihor Skokivski, a rear seat passenger in the BMW, suffered serious injuries in the collision and was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where his condition was described as critical.

But Mr Skokivski died from his injuries on July 2nd and gardaí requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office to carry out a postmortem on his body as part of their investigation.

Gardaí arrested the driver of the BMW, Iulian Lotca, at the scene and he was later charged at Mallow District Court with dangerous driving causing the death of Mr Skokivski at McCurtain St, Fermoy on July 1st.

The driver was also charged with driving with excess alcohol and with driving without insurance on the same occasion and he has been remanded in custody to appear again in court on July 18th.

A woman passenger in the BMW suffered non-life threatening injuries while the driver of the other car, a woman in her 50s, remains in Cork University Hospital receiving treatment for her injuries.

The driver of the BMW was dropping Mr Skokivski home from a barbecue in Fermoy when the crash happened and gardaí are anxious to speak to anyone who saw the two car collision.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” said gardaí in a statement.