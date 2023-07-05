Investigation into death of woman killed by garda car will consider any potential criminality

Rebecca Browne’s mother has said the family was eager to get answers as to the cause of her death.

Solicitors for the family of Rebecca Browne, who was struck and killed by a garda car, have said an investigation into her death will now consider any potential criminality.

The 21-year-old from Derry had been returning home from a night out with friends in Buncrana, Co Donegal last May when the collision occurred.

On Wednesday, Ms Browne’s mother Rachel Lynn Smith said the family was eager to get answers as to the cause of her death.

The Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) was informed in the aftermath of the incident as a squad car was involved.

READ MORE

In a statement, Belfast-based Madden & Finucane Solicitors, acting for the family, said there had been a change in the investigation status.

“Gsoc confirmed that the investigation into the death of Derry woman, Rebecca Browne, has been redesignated and will be investigated under Section 98 of the Garda Síochána Act 2005 as amended,” it said.

“The redesignation will investigate as to whether the actions of An Garda Síochána amount to criminal in nature.”

The solicitors said the initial investigation had been initiated under Section 95 of the Garda Síochána Act 2005, where the actions of a Garda member may amount to breaches of discipline.

However, after a review of evidence, they said it was deemed more appropriate to redesignate the investigation.

“The family of Ms Browne have had concerns surrounding the tragedy from the outset and want the circumstances to be investigated rigorously,” said family solicitor Conor Moylan.

“We will continue to work closely with the family to ensure a full and proper investigation is carried out.”

Ms Smith said the family was pleased the investigation was being taken seriously by the Garda Ombudsman.

“We are eager to find out what occurred on the night of Rebecca’s death. We miss our daughter dearly and can only hope that justice will be served,” she said in a statement via her solicitor.

A spokeswoman for Gsoc confirmed the change in status. An Garda Síochána did not immediately responded to a request for comment.

Section 98 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005 sets lays out the investigative powers of Gsoc officers in cases where the matter “appears to involve an offence”.