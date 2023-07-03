About 66% of people in Northern Ireland believe it is worse off since Brexit, survey finds

Some 14% of people in Northern Ireland believe it is doing better since Brexit, survey finds.

Two-thirds of people in Northern Ireland (66 per cent) believe it is worse off as a result of Brexit, according to the first all-Ireland survey on attitudes to the European Union.

A similar number (64 per cent) who voted in the Brexit referendum believe Northern Ireland is doing worse. More than half (51 per cent) of people in the Republic have a similar view.

Some 14 per cent of people in Northern Ireland believe it is doing better since Brexit.

The research, conducted by Amarách Research, is in its 10th year and this year is the first dedicated all-island opinion poll on EU issues. It shows that support for Ireland’s membership of the EU remains overwhelming, with 88 per cent of people in the Republic in favour of retaining it. Some 79 per cent of people in Northern Ireland are also supportive of Ireland remaining part of the EU.

READ MORE

However, 58 per cent in the Republic believe the EU is moving in the right direction.

One in four people (24 per cent) in the Republic believe there will be a united Ireland in the EU within 10 years, a drop of seven points on last year, while almost half (45 per cent) in Northern Ireland believe there will be a united Ireland within 10 years.

The number of people in the Republic who do not believe there will be a united Ireland in the next 10 years has risen from 43 per cent to 58 per cent.

Three-quarters of people in Northern Ireland (74 per cent) and 51 per cent in the Republic believe that Northern Ireland should be represented in the European Parliament.

There is a clear demand for the EU to be more active in policy areas important to Irish people. Almost one in three in the Republic would like to see an increased role for the EU in healthcare (32 per cent) and housing (28 per cent), though housing is seen as a higher priority for younger people.

Some 43 per cent of people aged 18-24 and 49 per cent aged 25-34 in the Republic said they would like to see more of a role for the EU in housing.