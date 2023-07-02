Coveney to meet Tara Mines unions as workers continue to seek Government intervention

More than 600 workers have been impacted after the largest zinc mine in Europe - the Tara Mine in Co Meath - temporarily suspended operations. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

The three unions representing some 650 workers at Boliden Tara Mines are due to meet Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney on Monday as they continue to seek a Government intervention aimed at persuading the company to reverse its decision to temporarily close the facility.

“Top of the agenda, at these talks, will be what possible actions the Government could take to save the mine from a temporary closure situation,” said Adrian Kane of Siptu.

“We will also be seeking commitments in regard to social protection measures to safeguard our members’ livelihoods and the local economy.

“On Tuesday, we have been invited to talks at the WRC (Workplace Relations Commission) to discuss a large number of outstanding issues related to the possible temporary closure of the mine.

“Representatives of the owners of the mine, Boliden, will also be attending the talks with the WRC. The focus of this meeting will be possible lay off terms and considering the factors which could bring the mine back into full operation.

“Union representatives will be seeking as positive an outcome to these discussions as possible,” said Mr Kane, who again said that the workers would not leave the mine until a satisfactory agreement had been reached.

At the time Boliden originally announced its intention to place the mine in “care and maintenance” last month citing the low zinc prices on the international market and greatly increased costs, especially in relation to electricity, the Taoiseach suggested a support package in relation to energy might be made available.

However, speaking in the Dáil last week, Mr Coveney said the projected loss at Tara Mines this year was €100 million and “we cannot close that kind of gap”.

In addition to Siptu, which represents about two-thirds of the directly employed workforce, Unite and Connect will be at both the meeting with the Minister and the WRC.

About 160 contract workers with two engineering forms carrying work at the mine are also reported to be impacted by the temporary closure.