Belfast teen shot dead by British soldiers in 1975 was ‘entirely innocent’, coroner rules

A fresh inquest into the death of Leo Norney (17) concluded with the finding that he was shot dead by British lance corporal John Ross MacKay in September 1975. Photograph: Family handout/PA Wire

A Belfast teenager shot dead by British soldiers in 1975 was “entirely innocent”, a coroner has ruled.

A fresh inquest into the death of Leo Norney (17) concluded with the finding that he was shot dead by lance corporal John Ross MacKay.

The former Black Watch soldier died in 2015.

Coroner Patrick McGurgan found it was likely that Leo’s killing was a “deliberate act”, and that MacKay had expressed his intention to “waste” someone on September 13th, 1975.

READ MORE

In a statement, Linda Norney, Leo’s niece, that his family welcomed the coroner’s findings.

Leo “had just got out of a taxi and was going to meet his girlfriend” on the day he was shot.

“Leo was not armed. He did not pose a threat to anyone. He was shot in cold blood and his shooting is unjustified.

“However the British army did not just kill Leo. They also murdered his good name. Later that night after the soldiers returned to their base, they concocted a false story which blackened Leo’s name for almost 50 years. They said that Leo was a gunman and that Leo had opened fire on them.

“Today, that narrative has been exposed for the deceit and lies that it is, and Leo’s good reputation has been restored. It is sad that it was necessary for my family to have to pursue this for so long, but the British Army left our family with no alternative. Had they had the courage and moral decency to tell the truth in 1975 then this process would not have been necessary.

“Today my family fondly remembers Leo for what he was: an innocent, good hearted, happy go lucky teenage boy.

“We also remember today Leo’s parents; his father Francis died prematurely aged 50 due to the heartbreak he suffered by Leo’s death and his mother, Annie, who campaigned endlessly until her death to clear Leo’s name. Thank you.”

Solicitor for the Fearghal Shiels of Madden and Finucane said: “This is another clear illustration that the inquest system continues to work for families seeking the truth as to how their loved ones died ... Today’s findings are not unique.

“It is the latest in a series of inquests in which unlawful state killings have been exposed and state cover ups unravelled and no one needs to look any further for the true reason why the British government is intent in pushing through legislation to end other similar inquests.” – Additional reporting PA