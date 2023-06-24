Man (40s) dies following single-vehicle crash in Meath

The scene is closed to traffic to facilitate a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions are in place. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man in his 40s has died following a car crash in Meath on Saturday afternoon.

The Garda is appealing for witnesses of the single-vehicle crash which occurred on the R154 at Piercetown near Dunboyne at about 2:30pm.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was removed from the scene by ambulance and taken to St James’s Hospital, Dublin, where he was later pronounced dead.



Gardaí in Ashbourne are appealing to any person who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Road users travelling on the R154 at the time of the crash who may have camera footage, including dashcam, are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.