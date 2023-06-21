The Summer Solstice sunrise: In Pictures

The longest day of the year has been celebrated by people in Ireland for 5,000 years
Wed Jun 21 2023 - 11:36
June 21st is the longest day of the year and from tomorrow we can forget about any mentions of a “grand stretch” until the start of next spring.
It marks the astronomical first day of summer in the northern hemisphere, with more daylight hours than any other day of the year and in turn, the shortest night of the calendar year.
The solstice, caused by Earth’s tilt on its axis and by its orbital motion around the sun, also marks the time when the sun is at its highest point in the sky in the northern hemisphere.
Often referred to as the Summer Solstice, it is also known as Midsummer’s Day in Britain. The Summer Solstice has been celebrated in Ireland for some 5,000 years and its earliest days are tied back to pagan society.