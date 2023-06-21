Teenage boy killed in two-vehicle collision in Co Kilkenny

The incident occurred shortly after 2pm on the N10 (Waterford Road) at Dunderyark, Danesfort, Co Kilkenny. File photograph: Alan Betson

A teenage boy has been killed and a man seriously injured when the car they were in collided with a jeep in Co Kilkenny on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly after 2pm on the N10 (Waterford Road) at Dunderyark, Danesfort, Co Kilkenny.

The teenager was a passenger in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of the car was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital Kilkenny with serious injuries.

A man and woman who were occupants in the jeep were also taken to the same hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

READ MORE

The scene where the collision occurred remained closed for a time on Wednesday evening, with local diversions in place.

Forensic collision Investigators have conducted an examination of the scene, and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users in the area, including those who may have dash-cam footage and were travelling on the N10 in the Danesfort area between 1.30pm and 2.15pm, are asked to contact gardaí at Thomastown Garda station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Separately, gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a collision that left an elderly woman with serious injuries after being hit by an e-scooter in Dublin.

The incident occurred on Eccles Street which runs parallel to the Mater Hospital, at about 3pm on Tuesday. The woman, who is in her 80s, was treated by emergency services. She is said to have serious injuries.

In a statement gardaí said they were “investigating a serious road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and an e-scooter” and asked for anyone with information to come forward.