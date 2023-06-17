Weather warning: Thunder, lightning and heavy downpours expected

Status yellow warning in place across the country. Pictured is rain dampening an afternoon of readings and songs from Ulysses as part of the 2023 Bloomsday Festival’s flagship event 'Readings and Songs' at Dublin's Meeting House Square on Friday. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Thunderstorms and heavy downpours are predicted throughout Saturday as a status yellow warning remains in place for 16 counties from noon until 11pm.

Met Éireann predicts that Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Connacht will experience significant rain, thunder and lightning, gusty winds and a chance of hail. Possible impacts include localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

Nationally, the day will remain cloudy with scattered showers this morning, some heavy and thundery in the east and southeast. There will be some dry intervals across the country in the early afternoon, with more heavy and thundery showers developing later with hail and spot flooding possible. Highs of 18 to 22 degrees in moderate southerly winds.

Scattered showers will continue on Saturday night across much of the northern half of the country, continuing to turn heavy and thundery with hail and spot flooding possible. The showers will gradually die out late in the night with mist and fog patches developing. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with light winds

Sunday will be generally cloudy with showers. Some of the showers will turn heavy and possibly thundery during the afternoon and evening with spot flooding a risk. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees with light to moderate southeast winds.

Widespread showers will develop across the country by Monday morning. They will become persistent and possibly heavy at times in the afternoon and evening. Isolated thunderstorms are possible also. They may cause spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees with a light to moderate southerly breeze.

Showers will begin to die out early on Monday night from the north and across the midlands, but will linger around coastal fringes in the south and west. It is expected to stay mild overnight with lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with light and variable breezes.

The weather on Tuesday and Wednesday looks set to remain unsettled. On Tuesday, showers are expected around coastal counties, slowly spreading throughout the country during the afternoon and evening. It is due to be little cooler than recent days with highs of 18 to 21 degrees. Light to moderate southerly breezes, fresh at times in the south.

On Tuesday night the showers will slowly become more isolated before clear spells develop across the midlands and north. A few showers will linger around the coasts. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees. Low pressure will continue to dominate the weather on Wednesday. Cloudy with showers, some heavy and possibly thundery during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will reach around 18 to 22 degrees with light westerly breezes.