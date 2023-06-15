Mourners left upset after figurines of Jesus on the cross stolen from graves

Tom Everard noticed the clay figure of Jesus on the cross was missing from his wife's grave, which he visits every Tuesday

Thieves appear to be targeting figurines of Jesus on the cross in a series of thefts from a Co Meath graveyard.

Gardaí are investigating the unusual series of crimes at Ratoath parish cemetery after three were taken from plots in recent weeks.

The robberies, which appear to have been the work of professional thieves, have left mourners upset – and baffled, as the items have little or no resale value.

The family of one mourner who has been impacted have appealed for an end to the “nasty” practice.

Tom Everard (88) visits his wife’s grave every Tuesday before going to his parents’ burial plot, and it was at their grave he first noticed the figure of Jesus was missing from a cross over the headstone.

“The blessing of the graves was on May 28th and the figure was there but when he visited two days later it was gone,” his daughter Anne Marie said.

“And not alone was it gone but two similar figures on graves beside my granny’s had been taken as well.

“At first we put it down to youngsters vandalising the place but when I mentioned this to a neighbour they pointed out there had been no damage done and that the figures had been unscrewed from the cross in a professional manner, so it appears someone has been deliberately removing our Lord from the cross.

“If someone had just pulled them down there would be debris everywhere, but whoever did this went to the trouble of using a screwdriver to remove them.

She reported the incident to gardaí as well as to the local parish priest, who was “taken aback” when he heard of the incident, she told Meath Live. She called on members of the public to report any suspicious behaviour they see.

A spokesman for at a maker of grave monuments in Meath said bronze figures cost around €150 each, with wooden or clay versions costing less. “They are readily available and I can’t see the point in taking them,” he said.

Mr Everard’s daughter Anne Marie added: “People might think it is not a big deal but my dad got very emotional over it he just cannot get his head around why someone would do something so nasty.