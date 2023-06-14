Tara Mines: ‘No easy fix’ to crisis that sparked temporary layoffs, Coveney says

Gunnar Nystrom, the general manager of Tara Mines, said there were a number of factors behind the decision to temporarily close the operation

Minister for Trade, Enterprise and Employment Simon Coveney has said “there is no easy fix” to the crisis at Tara Mines in Co Meath where 650 staff have been temporarily laid off.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast and RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Mr Coveney said he and department officials would continue to talk to management at the mine, trade unions and the Minister for Social Protection about how best to support the affected workers.

However, he warned that the company needed to cooperate fully with whatever supports are put in place for workers if they want to have a workforce when the mines reopen.

Apprentices at the mines will be placed with other companies by Enterprise Ireland so their apprenticeship pathway will not be impacted, he said. He said this had happened previously at Tara Mines and every effort would be made to ensure this is a temporary closure.

“This is very unwelcome news, it came very unexpectedly. This is a very big deal, we are doing everything we can to be as supportive as possible,” Mr Coveney said.

Gunnar Nystrom, the general manager of Tara Mines, told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that there were a number of factors behind the decision to temporarily close the operation. These included a drop in zinc prices, high electricity costs, high inflation and other operational issues.

He said the price of zinc was determined by the London Metal Exchange so companies could not set the price. He said it was difficult to deal with a very volatile market.

In the face of unsustainable losses, some €100million this year, he said Tara Mines could not stay in operation and this decision had been necessary. The only way to safeguard the future of the mines was to stop for the time being, he added.

“We’re very sorry, we feel terrible for the decision, but for the future of Tara Mines this is what we had to do. The decision is temporary, we believe that,” he said, adding that he was unable to say for how long the closure would continue.

Adrian Kane, Siptu divisional organiser, said that while there had been rumours in recent weeks, news of the closure had come as “an absolute shock” to the workers the union represents.

He said the situation would result in a “huge” drop in income if workers are to be put on basic social welfare.

“I would say that our social welfare and social protection system is totally out of line with the mainstream in Europe, whereby there would be some sort of protection as a percentage of income. It’s not a particularly old workforce and people have the normal outgoings and families. It’s a very, very difficult situation for people,” he said.