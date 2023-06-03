Chip van fire in Donegal results in three people being hospitalised

Gardaí and ambulances attended the scene of a chip van blaze in Ballyshannon. Thousands gathered to see bands play tributes to Rory Gallagher who was born in the town. File photograph: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Three people have been hospitalised after a fire broke out at a chip van at a festival in Co Donegal on Friday night.

The incident happened at the annual Rory Gallagher Festival in the south Donegal town of Ballyshannon.

Thousands of people have gathered to see dozens of bands play tribute to the guitarist who was born in the town.

Gardaí and ambulances rushed to the scene of the blaze which took place near a roundabout at the entrance to the town near the river Erne.

It is understood that another food vender rushed to the scene of the incident and managed to partially put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher.

However, it is believed three people were taken to hospital as a result of burns.

Their condition is not known at present.

The food van was taken away from the scene to be examined to determine the cause of the fire.

Local eye-witnesses are reported to have heard an explosion-type noise just before the chip van went ablaze.

The Health and Safety Authority has been notified of the incident.