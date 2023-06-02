Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Kerry man

Liam Brassil, from Tralee, Co Kerry, has been missing since Thursday. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí are asking the public for their help to find missing man Liam Brassil from Co Kerry.

The 93-year-old was last seen at his home in Sycamore View, Caherwisheen on Thursday about 5.20pm.

Mr Brassil is about 5ft 4in (163cm) with a slim build, grey hair and blue eyes.

A garda spokesman said Mr Brassil has reduced mobility and dementia.

Local gardaí, fire brigades, Banna Rescue and Civil defence are currently carrying out searches in the area.

Anyone with any information on Liam’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda station on (066) 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.