Teenage girl and pedestrian killed in separate road traffic incidents

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the separate incidents in Co Cavan and Co Louth to come forward.

Two people have died in separate road traffic incidents on Irish roads.

A girl in her late teens was fatally injured when a tractor hit a ditch at Loughduff, Co Cavan on Tuesday night.

Gardaí said the driver of the tractor - a male teenager - was uninjured.

The incident occurred at about 11pm on the L2514 at Loughduff. Gardaí are appealing for anyone travelling in the area between 10.45pm and 11.15pm to come forward or to make dash-cam footage available.

In Co Louth, a pedestrian aged in his 80s was fatally injured in a collision involving a car in Annagassan, Lynns at approximately 7.55pm.

The man’s body was taken from the scene to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where a postmortem will take place. The driver of the car was uninjured.

The scene of the collision on the R166 (Castlebellingham to Annagassan Road) was closed on Wednesday morning pending a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.