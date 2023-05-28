Motorcyclist (50s) killed in Co Meath collision

A motorcyclist has been killed in a traffic crash involving a car in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, on Sunday evening.

The deceased, a man in his 50s, was seriously injured in the crash and rushed to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, however he later died.

The crash occurred on the Old Ross Cross Road, Dunshaughlin, at around 6.15pm.

A post-mortem examination of the deceased will take place in the coming days.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, and two passengers who were also in the car, were not injured in the collision.

The road has been temporarily closed to allow for an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, with local diversions in place.

A Garda spokeswoman said gardaí were appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area between 6pm and 6.45pm, particularly any motorists who might have camera or dashcam footage, have been asked to contact gardaí in Ashbourne Garda station on 01 801 0600, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.