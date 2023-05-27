Sunny days and warm temperatures forecast to continue into next week

Met Éireann expects the current spell of sunny weather will continue into next week. Photograph: Alan Betson

Met Éireann expects the current sunny weather will continue into next week with temperatures in the the high teens or low 20s forecast for the coming days.

Highs of 17 to 21 degrees are forecast for Saturday, though it will be a little cooler in the northwest. Conditions will remain remain largely dry and clear on Saturday night, though a few isolated patches of light rain and drizzle could develop in Munster and south Leinster.

The forecaster said conditions will feel cooler on Sunday, though it will be generally dry with spells of sunshine throughout the day and highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are expected be dry and largely sunny days, with high temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees generally. A light to moderate easterly breeze will keep things slightly cooler on eastern coasts.

Current indications suggest that high pressure will continue to dominate into the latter half of next week, leading to dry conditions, sunshine and temperatures reaching the high teens or low 20s.

During the warm spell, Water Safety Ireland has asked members of the public to exercise caution when they visit beaches or lakes. It said inflatable paddle boards and toys should never be used in open water.

“Strong currents, can rapidly sweep inflatables away from shore and out to sea. Remember better safe, than sorry. Swim within your depth. Seek advice when swimming in unfamiliar waters,” the organisation said.

The Coastguard, RNLI and Water Safety Ireland say is vital to ensure that boats and other water vessels, including kayaks and canoes, are checked to ensure that everything is in working order and that engines have been serviced, with all equipment, particularly lifejackets, in good condition.

Members of the public who see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast, should dial 112 or use VHF radio CH 16 and ask for the Coast Guard.