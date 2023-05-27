Cyclist (20s) dies after road traffic collision in north Co Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

A cyclist aged in her 20s has died following a road traffic collision in north Co Dublin on Saturday.

Gardaí are investigating the incident involving a car and the cyclist which occurred at about 12.50pm at Grallagh, Garristown.

The woman’s body has been removed from the scene to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, where a postmortem is to take place in due course. The male driver of the car, who is aged in his 20s, was uninjured.

The road was closed on Saturday afternoon pending an examination by forensic collision investigators, with local diversions in place.

READ MORE

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact Balbriggan station on (01) 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.