Gardaí begin murder investigation after body of woman (60s) found in Dundalk

Gardaí have preserved the scene and a technical examination is under way. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Gardaí in Dundalk have begun a murder investigation following the discovery of a woman’s body in the town.

The remains of the woman, aged in her 60s, were found in a residence on Bridge Street on Wednesday.

Gardaí believe she died after an assault.

A postmortem has been completed but the details of it are not being released for “operational reasons”, gardaí said in a statement.

A family liaison officer has been appointed and the scene remains preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who were in the area on Wednesday afternoon or evening and they are asked to contact Dundalk Garda station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.