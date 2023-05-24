Two die in separate road crashes in Cork, Westmeath

Two motorcyclists have died in separate road crashes in Co Cork and Co Westmeath. File photograph: The Irish Times

Two motorcyclists have died in separate road crashes in Co Cork and Co Westmeath.

A man in his forties died in a collision between a motorbike and car at 8.15pm on Tuesday at Gooseberryhill, Newmarket, Co Cork.

Nobody else was injured in the incident.

The road at Gooseberryhill is closed with diversions in place, and investigators will examine the scene.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the Gooseberryhill area between 7.45pm and 8.30pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Another motorcyclist died at about 2.20am on Wednesday in the Kilmartins Roundabout area on the Dublin Road in Athlone, Co Westmeath.

The man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle incident.

The Kilmartins Roundabout is closed for investigation, and Junction 10 on the N6 is also closed, with diversions via Junction 9.

Those travelling between Athlone and Moate are advised to use the M6 as a portion of the R446 is also closed.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the Kilmartins Roundabout area of Athlone between 2am and 2.30am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Athlone Garda station on 090 649 2600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.