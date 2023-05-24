Orange level forest fire warning issued by Department of Agriculture

The Department of Agriculture has warned of an increased risk of forest fires.

An orange level forest fire warning has been issued by the Department of Agriculture due to expected weather patterns.

The Department said a high fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where dead grasses, heather, and gorse exist.

Settled weather and higher temperatures are expected across Ireland in the coming days.

While some areas may receive isolated rain showers during this time, most areas can be expected to see dry weather, higher temperatures and strongly elevated fire risks in areas with fire-prone vegetation types.

“Members of the public and visitors to recreational areas should cooperate with all requests regarding fire safety, obey all relevant bye-laws and be considerate in parking vehicles so as not to impede access by emergency vehicles,” the Department said.

The warning will remain in place until next Monday at 6pm.