Boy (13) dies in Co Mayo after tractor he was driving overturns

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision in Co Mayo to contact them. Photograph: Frank Miller

A 13-year-old boy has died after the tractor he was driving overturned in Co Mayo on Saturday night.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident on a local road, the L1610, at Scarduane near Claremorris shortly after 8.15pm.

“The driver and sole occupant of the tractor, a 13-year-old boy, was treated at the scene for serious injuries and removed to Galway University Hospital,” a statement from gardaí on Sunday night said.

“The boy was subsequently transferred to Temple Street Hospital, Dublin where he passed away earlier today, Sunday.”

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road at the crash site has since fully reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda station on 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.