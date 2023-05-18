Man dies in Co Meath car crash

A man died in a single-car crash in Co Meath. File photograph: Alan Betson

A man died in a single-car crash in Co Meath late on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred at about 11.55pm on the R147 Kells to Virginia Road.

The man’s body was taken to our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The R147 has been closed from Carnaross to the Kells Business Park entrance, and the scene will be examined by investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have camera footage and was travelling on the R147 between 11.30pm and 12.15am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kells Garda station on 046 928 0820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.