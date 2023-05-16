Munster region 999/112 operators to ballot for possible strike action

Siptu said its members at the communications centre have not had a job evaluation in 23 years. Photograph: iStock

Siptu has informed Limerick City and County Council that it is to ballot 999/112 operators employed by the local authority, at the Munster Regional Communications Centre (MRCC) “for industrial action and strike action”.

MRCC operators, who work out of a building on grounds of the headquarters of the Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service, process an average of 26,000 999/112 calls annually, mobilising 69 retained and full-time fire stations across Limerick, Clare, Tipperary, Kerry, Cork and Waterford.

Siptu said its members at the MRCC have not had a job evaluation in 23 years, despite changes to their work practices over this period. It claimed the Council has failed to adequately engage with it over call for job evaluations.

Twenty-four people are employed at the MRCC, including 20 operators. A reliable source said safeguards to the public would be put in place in the event of industrial action.

When contacted for comment, Karan O’Loughlin, Siptu Divisional Organiser PAC Division, said the union had informed MRCC members that a ballot for industrial action and strike action would take place at the MRCC on Monday, May 22nd, from 4pm-5pm, and on the following Tuesday and Wednesday, May 23,24, from 8am-10am.

999/112 operators at the MRCC dispatch firefighters to a variety of emergency scenarios including, fires, road traffic collisions, aircraft collisions, and other emergency call-outs.

When asked for a response, a Limerick City and County Council spokesman stated that the Labour Court had advised the use of agreed dispute resolution mechanisms and added: “We have sought to constructively engage with Siptu within the parameters of Building Momentum, the current public service agreement. We regret that Siptu have decided to ballot their members for industrial action given the industrial peace clauses of Building Momentum.”