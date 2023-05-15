Adverts claiming energy firms provide ‘100% green energy’ deemed misleading

Orla Twomey, chief executive of the ASAI, said that the latest complaints bulletin showed the authority’s scope and “the significant part” it plays

Three complaints about advertisements from energy companies claiming that they provide fully green energy to customers have been upheld by the Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland (ASAI).

In its most recent complaints bulletin, the ASAI found adverts from Energia, SSE Airtricity and Flogas stating that they provide 100 per cent green energy were misleading as it was not possible to prove that customers received electricity that came completely from renewable sources.

The authority said electricity “provided to end users from the national grid was comprised of electricity generated from a mix of fuel sources, both non-renewable sources and renewable energy”.

Its complaints committee considered that “these objective factors were incompatible with advertising claims that the electricity delivered to end users’ homes was ‘100% green energy.’”

These were among three of 12 advertisements across social media, online, radio, television and print that were found to be in breach of the ASAI’s code for reasons including substantiation, decency and propriety.

Another complaint was upheld against Herbal Wise Limited, which referred to a “Slut Mix” product designed to regulate the hormonal systems of female horses. It was found that the supplier of the product had been told by the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority not to refer to “Slut Mix” in their advertising.

A social media post by Winners Enclosure, featuring a man presenting a boy with a cheque, was also found to breach the ASAI code, under the decency and propriety category, as the complainant stated that a child was used in marketing communication for a gambling company.

The advertiser said the photograph was one of a series that featured in the local newspaper promoting the Wicklow under-16 football team and that players were required to seek sponsorship from local businesses. It said a series of photographs were taken to reflect this fact and were nothing to do with promoting gambling. The complaint was upheld.

Complaints made about advertisements ran by K18 Hair, the Brass Fox restaurant, White Claw UK, Celtic Field Sports, Horseware Products LTD, Digiweb and Euro Car Parks Ireland Ltd were also upheld.

The ASAI’s latest complaints bulletin consisted of 18 case reports on complaints recently investigated by the organisation. Ten of the 18 cases were upheld in full, with two upheld in part.

Two intra industry/interested party complaints against Aldi were upheld in part. The ASAI’s complaints committee chose not to uphold complaints made about three advertisements and issued a statement to one advertiser.

Orla Twomey, chief executive of the ASAI, said that the latest complaints bulletin showed the authority’s scope and “the significant part” it plays in ensuring that advertisements are “legal, truthful, decent and honest for all Irish consumers”.

“The ASAI fully investigates all complaints thoroughly to ensure that marketing communications in Ireland are adhering to the guidelines and not in breach of the ASAI code,” she said.