Bishops believe abortion legislation will be repealed ‘in due course’

Catholic bishops criticised a recent Government review which they said aimed to 'make the act more effective in the taking of human life'. Photograph: iStock

Catholic bishops say they remain convinced that legislation which permits abortion in Ireland will be repealed “in due course”.

In a message delivered at masses on Sunday to mark the fifth anniversary of the referendum which legalised abortion, Catholic bishops criticised a recent Government review which they said aimed to “make the act more effective in the taking of human life”.

This is a reference to a review of abortion law by barrister Marie O’Shea, who made a number of recommendations which include making a mandatory three-day waiting period optional. The Government has referred the review for debate to the Oireachtas health committee.

In a document distributed to Catholic churches, entitled Abortion: Changing the Narrative, bishops have opposed this recommendation which, they said, would weaken protection for women and babies.

“We call on the Government, instead, to be proactive in proposing alternatives to abortion, which would both support women and protect babies,” the document states.

“Neither do we accept the recommendation that the twelve-week period during which early abortion can take place without any reason being given, would be extended under certain circumstances.”

While bishops said it was not clear how many GPs were not providing abortions on the grounds of conscience, they said that it was almost “certainly much higher than the 26 per cent suggested in the review”.

On the review’s recommendation to establish “safe access zones” aimed at preventing demonstrations, bishops said “limiting the right to peaceful assembly is not the action of a State which purports to present itself as having liberal-democratic values”.

“We believe that those who conscientiously oppose abortion as a crime against humanity must be free to express their concerns in a respectful and non-violent manner in the public space,” the document states.

In relation to the review’s proposal to remove the criminal sanction from healthcare workers providing abortion services, bishops rejected it on the basis that “nobody should be above the law when it comes to protecting human life”.

“No matter what legislation is passed, the fundamental right to life for all human beings at every stage of development still prevails. We remain convinced that the relevant law, the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act 2018 will, in due course, be repealed,” bishops said.

Bishops also noted that the volume of abortions has been rising, with almost 18,000 pregnancies terminated in Ireland between 2019 and 2021.. They said the number of abortions in 2022 reached 8,500, an increase of 25 per cent.

“By contrast, the number of abortions in England and Wales, involving women living in Ireland, have been declining steadily over the past 20 years,” they added.

Bishops urged “people of faith” to “have the confidence to speak truthfully and respectfully about the dignity of every human life”; to offer practical for women in crisis pregnancy, other than by ending the life of their unborn baby; and to sign up for a “pray for life” novena.