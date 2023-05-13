Motorcyclist (40s) dies in collision with tractor in Longford

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have been travelling along the road in Longford at around the time of the collision to come forward. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A motorcyclist has been killed following a crash with a tractor in Co Longford this afternoon.

The collision occurred at about 1:30pm at Esker South, Ballinalee, between Aughnacliffe and Killoe.

The motorcyclist, who was aged in his 40s and from the north Longford area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remains closed this afternoon pending a full forensic collision investigation.

READ MORE

Gardaí have appealed for road users who may have been travelling along the road at around the time of the collision to come forward.

“Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a tractor and a motorcycle that occurred at approximately 1:30pm on Saturday 13th May 2023 in County Longford between Aughnacliffe and Ennybegs at Esker South, Ballinalee,” said a garda spokesperson.

“The motorcyclist (male, 40s) was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries to persons were reported.

“The road at Esker South, Ballinalee is currently closed with local diversions in place. Forensic collision investigators have conducted an examination of the scene.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the Esker South area of Ballinalee between 1pm and 1:45pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.”

Longford municipal district cathaoirleach Cllr Gerry Hagan said the local community had been left numbed by the news.

“It’s an awful, awful tragedy to happen,” he said.

“He was a young man, a family man who came from a very well respected family in the area. My heartfelt sympathies goes out to his partner, family and friends at this most difficult time.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.