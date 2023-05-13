Man (50s) dies in motorcycle crash in Leitrim

The motorcyclist, a man in his late 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. Photograph: Brian Lawless

The Garda has appealed for witnesses after a man died following a road traffic crash in Co Leitrim on Friday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on the R208 Drumcong to Ballinamore Road at Aghacashlaun shortly after 8.40am.

The motorcyclist, a man in his late 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road at the crash site has since fully reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them. Any road users with camera footage, including dashcam, who travelled on the R208 in the Drumcong area between the hours of 8pm on Thursday, May 11th, and 8:40am on Friday, May 12th, are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrick on Shannon Garda station on 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.