Joey Carbery marries long-term partner Robyn Flanagan

Irish rugby international Joey Carbery and Robyn Flanagan outside Dublin City Hall on Tuesday. Photograph: Joey Carbery/Instagram

Irish rugby international Joey Carbery married his long-term partner Robyn Flanagan in Dublin on Tuesday.

Mr Carbery published a number of photographs of the civil ceremony, which took place in City Hall, on his Instagram page. The pictures were captioned: “step one complete”.

The couple got engaged in Central Park in New York in 2021.

Fellow Irish international Bundee Aki and Munster’s Simon Zebo were among those to offer congratulations.

It has been reported the couple will exchange vows in front of a larger audience with friends and family later this year.

Mr Carbery has endured a challenging period on the rugby pitch of late, losing his place in recent Munster squads and being left out of Ireland’s Six Nations squad in January.

Fellow Irish internationals Conor Murray and Dave Kearney are also set to marry their fiancées in the coming months.