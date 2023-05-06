Up to 100,000 people walk in Darkness into Light events around Ireland

The Darkness into Light walk in Clontarf, Dublin, on Saturday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Up to 100,000 people took part in Darkness into Light events across the country at dawn on Saturday, with the biggest crowd gathering at Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

An estimated 10,000 people walked the 5km route around the Dublin park, where Charlie Bird was in attendance to show his support. Dublin Bus ran a free shuttle bus to the park, with services beginning at 2am.

Last year, the event raised over €7 million for Pieta House to fund services for the suicide prevention charity, which hopes to beat that figure this year. The final total will be known in a few days, a spokesperson said.

Participants at Fountainstown beach in Co Cork took part in a 5km dawn swim.

There were 150 walks throughout the country, with Dublin hosting 11 of them.

Some 3,136 participants turned out at the Darkness into Light walk at Marlay Park in Rathfarnham, which began just after 4am.

The weather stayed dry, with sunrise just before 5am.

The band Ukulele Tuesday were there to play music and keep spirits up as entrants began their walk.

As a charity, Pieta House has delivered over 10,000 crisis counselling sessions and over 6,000 therapy sessions in 2022.

Participants pictured at the Darkness into Life event in Kilkenny. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Pieta said 36 per cent of their clients in 2022 were aged between 18-35 and another 36 per cent of clients were under 18. The charity said that over 80 per cent of their income comes from fundraising events such as Darkness into Light, highlighting the importance of the campaign for them.

Candles and banners were arranged around the 5km walk, some spelling out messages of hope chiming in with the ethos of Pieta House.

Participants cited a variety of reasons for getting out of bed so early to do the walk:

“We’ve done the Pieta house walk for the past eight years” said Aoife, “in memory of a young man we knew who passed away from suicide when he was 16. So every year we come to remember him and everyone else.”

Darkness into Light 2023, in Galway. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

“I’m here because my daughter’s friend actually [took their own life] so she asked us to join in, we are here as a family,” Laura said.

Walking in memory of loved ones was a recurring theme throughout the morning. Geraldine Kennedy spoke of her friend Imelda, “who passed away four months ago”. along with her husband Thomas.

Members of the Bray Beach Bathers at this year's Darkness Into Light event in Co Wicklow. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Local communities also came out in force, with Ciarán, a teacher at a local school, bringing some of his students “to acknowledge mental health problems and prevention”. It was the morning “to get up early and give something back”, he said.

If you have been affected by anything in this report, you can call Pieta’s helpline on 1800 247 247 or you can text HELP to 51444 to speak to a counsellor.