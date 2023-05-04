Gardaí appeal for help locating missing Dublin 5 man

Gardaí have appealed to members of the public for help as they attempt to locate a man reported missing from his home in Dublin 5.

Joe Scally (81), from the Tonlegee Road area of Raheny, was last seen on Wednesday.

Mr Scally is described as being 5ft 11in tall and of a strong build. He has short grey hair and was wearing a black puffer jacket and dark trousers when last seen.

Anyone with information regarding Mr Scally’s whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Coolock on (01) 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.