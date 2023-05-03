Ukrainian refugees will not be forced to leave Cahersiveen against their wishes

A group of Ukrainian refugees who were due to be moved from their accommodation in Kerry will now not be forced to leave against their wishes.

There had been a public outcry over the weekend over plans to move some 80 Ukrainians, including 10 schoolgoing children, from their accommodation at the Skellig Accommodation Centre in Cahersiveen, and replace them with international protection applicants.

There are around 200 Ukrainian refugees housed at the Skellig Accommodation Centre, which includes hotel and self-catering apartments for family units and singles. Some 40 of the group were due to have been moved to Tralee, with another 40 due to have been moved to other accommodation in the area.

Following appeals in recent days by local representatives, the Ukrainians and the wider community, a pause was placed on Monday on the plans to remove the group.

In a statement this afternoon the Department of Children and Integration said no one who does not wish to move need do so.

Some people seeking international protection will be placed in the hotel and it will now become a mixed use facility.

The Department of Children and Integration said it had “finalised arrangements” with regards to Cahersiveen.

“This will involve a number of Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection (BOTPs) staying at Skellig Star, others moving within Cahersiveen, while others, who wish to do so, will move to Tralee. This will ensure availability of some beds in Skellig Star for IP applicants.

“The Skellig Star applied for and was successful in tendering to provide International Protection accommodation and these moves are necessary in order to maximise all available accommodation for IP applicants, given the severe shortage currently.

“The hotel will now be used as a mixed use facility to accommodate international protection applicants and BOTPs,” its statement said.

The confirmation has been widely welcomed in Cahersiveen where a blockade on buses removing the refugees had been planned.