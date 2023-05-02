Cadbury Flake, Crunchie and Buttons desserts recalled due to bacteria concerns

Flake, Crunchie and Dairy Milk Buttons dessert pots, with a 75g pack size and a use-by date of May 17th, 2023, are the three products the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has advised consumers against eating.

Several batches of Cadbury chocolate products have been recalled due to the possible presence of a bacteria that can cause flu-like symptoms and vomiting.

Retailers have been requested to remove the implicated products from the aisle and display recall notices. The implicated batches which prompted the FSAI to act were sold in some Lidl stores, according to the food regulator.

Listeria monocytogenes is the name of the bacteria which has caused concern. According to the FSAI, symptoms of infection from this form of bacteria can include mild flu-like symptoms and gastrointestinal symptoms including nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. Symptoms can be more severe in rare cases. Those who are more vulnerable to the relevant bacteria include pregnant women, babies and people with weakened immune systems including the elderly.

Listeria monocytogenes is “frequently present in foods of animal and plant origin and can become endemic in food processing environments”, the FSAI said. Some 80-90 per cent of cases of listeriosis, the collective term for the group of diseases caused by the bacteria, are transmitted by eating contaminated food.

In a statement, Müller UK & Ireland, owners of the Cadbury brand, said it has decided to recall some chocolate products as a “precautionary measure.”

“We are asking consumers to return any affected products to the store from where it was bought,” said a spokesman. “For further information, they can contact our consumer care team on team_cccare@muller.co.uk or 00 44 7354 835 893. This is an isolated incident which only impacts these products in the UK and Ireland, and no other products we make in the UK or other markets are impacted.”

Lidl Ireland has been contacted for comment.