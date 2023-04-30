Noel Hanna funeral: ‘He lived for the mountains’, Belfast service is told

A service of thanksgiving for the life of mountaineer Noel Hanna was held on Saturday in Belfast

A service of thanksgiving for the life of mountaineer Noel Hanna was held on Saturday.

The Co Down man, one of the country’s most successful climbers, died after becoming the first Irish person to summit the world’s tenth-highest peak Mt Annapurna in Nepal two weeks ago. He died in his sleep in his tent at Camp IV the night of April 17th.

Mourners at his private 20-minute service in Belfast listened to his wife Lynne recounting the life she shared with Mr Hanna and about how he lived it.

Lynne made those gathered laugh when she said: “Don’t sit there and cringe and think I’m going to cry at any stage. I’ve got a piece to do and I’m going to do my best to do it. I’m going to start by telling you I’d no idea what a eulogy was.

READ MORE

“So I went on Google to see what it meant and it said to use it for praise, for nice stories, for memories about the person and above all don’t use it for revenge. I thought that it was quite funny that someone would come up at a funeral and say a eulogy about revenge.”

“He was all about his dogs, it was when he was happy and at peace,” she said, adding she recalled him sleeping one night in the dog pen after coming back from a dress dinner.

“Now before I lose it completely I want to read a tiny little sentence I want to finish with, which is a Tibetan proverb of course. I’m here beside Noel, with the Tibetan flags, the Nepali flag and as you know, Noel had them with him every expedition.

“So this is my final line: It is better that a man lives one day as a lion, rather than a 1,000 years as a sheep.”

The boots Mr Hanna wore on Annapurna a few weeks ago lay on his coffin. Music entitled the Climb was played to mourners.

The celebrant told mourners that Noel always understood that “true wealth was not measured in things and possessions but in people and experiences”.

“Together celebrate the life of Noel Hanna today. I know that many of you have travelled far to be here today and I know that your presence is very much appreciated by Noel’s brother Malcolm and sister Irene. It is in that spirit and welcome that the family would be delighted if you could join them to remember Noel and his legacy,” the celebrant said.

“His most lasting legacy is that he helped so many to achieve their life’s goal. Noel never lost sight of the fact that true greatness was not found in just personal achievement but in helping those around him to achieve, whether it was his service through the police, his charity work and his mentoring and nurturing of other climbers, and his loving commitment to his family.

“Helping others be their very best selves. He lived for the mountains. He was very well aware of the dangers he lived in. He would have chosen how his life ended.”

A poem chosen by Lynne, Death Is Nothing At All by Henry Scott Holland, was also read out at the funeral.

Mr Hanna (56) summited Mt Everest, the world’s highest mountain, 10 times and K2.