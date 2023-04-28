Tánaiste pays tribute to Irish ‘man of clear principles’ killed fighting in Ukraine

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin has paid tribute to an Irishman for his idealism following his death fighting with the Ukrainian military against the invading Russian forces.

Mr Martin said that he was saddened to learn of the death of Finbar Cafferkey, from Achill Island in Co Mayo, after his family had confirmed that the man in his 40s had been killed while fighting as a military volunteer with Ukrainian forces.

“My deepest sympathies to the Cafferkey family on the sad passing of Finbarr who was obviously a young man of clear principles – our thoughts and prayers are with the family today,” he said. “I think the family have asked for privacy so I won’t comment any further on it and will allow the family the space to grieve for what is a very sad loss for them.”

Mr Cafferkey’s father, Tom, confirmed on Thursday afternoon at the family home at Cashel, Achill that his son had been killed in Ukraine but he didn’t elaborate on the circumstances in which his son had lost his life.

It is understood that the family will be issuing a statement on Friday on the death of their son, who had combat experience fighting with Kurdish militias against Islamic State in Syria.

News of Mr Cafferkey’s death has been greeted with shock and sadness on Achill Island where one local described him as “a man of principle” and recalled that he had worked around eight years ago on the border between Greece and Macedonia, assisting refugees landing in dinghies.

“It came as a bit of a surprise when we learned from newspaper reports that he had been fighting in Syria,” the local said. “Nobody around here, except perhaps his family, knew he was in Ukraine. I know that relatives have been concerned for his safety over the years. His family have been particularly worried.”