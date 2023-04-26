President, Taoiseach and SF’s Michelle O’Neill to attend King Charles’ coronation

President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O’Neill will all attend the coronation of King Charles in Westminster Abbey on May 6th.

President Higgins will be accompanied by his wife Sabina, and they will also attend a reception in Buckingham Palace the previous evening.

Earlier Ms O’Neill announced that she would be attending the event, which will see King Charles – who acceded to the throne on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last year – crowned King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the other Commonwealth realms, including Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The ceremony, rich in tradition and pageantry, will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury in front of about 2,000 invited guests.

Announcing her decision, Ms O’Neill said: “We are living in a time of great change. A time to respect our differing and equally legitimate aspirations, a time to firmly focus on the future and the opportunities that the next decade will bring.

“I am an Irish Republican. I also recognise there are many people on our island for whom the coronation is a hugely important occasion.

“I am committed to being a First Minister for all, representing the whole community, building good relations between the people of these islands, and advancing peace and reconciliation through respectful and mature engagement.”

Ms O’Neill would be in line to become Northern Ireland’s First Minister if the current powersharing impasse is resolved and devolution returns in Belfast.

In September, she attended the Queen’s funeral service in London. The coronation is due to take place in London on Saturday, May 6th.

The move to attend the coronation is the latest signal of the vastly improved relations between the republican movement and the monarchy since the outset of the peace process in Northern Ireland.