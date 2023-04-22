Weekend weather for Ireland: Rain showers with a risk of thunderstorms

Showers will develop from late morning onwards, many of them heavy with spot flooding, Met Éireann said. File photograph: Alan Betson

Wet and chilly weather is forecast across Ireland this weekend, with the risk of local flooding and isolated thunderstorms, Met Éireann said.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with rain over much of the northern half of the country and parts of west Munster, while further south will have a dry start.

Showers would develop from late morning onwards, many of them heavy with spot flooding and isolated thunderstorms possible, the forecaster added. Highest temperatures are likely to be 9-12 degrees with light variable or northeast breezes.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy with further rain but the showers will mostly die out later and the rain will become lighter. Temperatures will drop to a low of 2-5 degrees.

Sunday will bring some dry weather mixed with patchy rain or drizzle. Leinster, Connacht and Munster are all set to see showers in the afternoon, while Ulster will be drier. Highest temperatures of 10-14 degrees are forecast.