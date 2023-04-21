Death of former Conradh na Gaeilge president Tomás Mac Ruairí ‘a great sorrow’ for Irish language community

The journalist was described by the NUJ as 'a diligent and conscientious court reporter'. Photograph: TG4

Former president of Conradh na Gaeilge and member of the executive committee, Tomás PT Mac Ruairí, has died.

Outside of his work with Conradh na Gaeilge Mr Mac Ruairí worked as a journalist with the Irish Press, Inniu and other publications, and was director of An Comhlacht Chumarsáide Creagáin Teo, and of CCC Nuacht Teo. He was secretary of the board of Raidió na Lífe from 2010 to 2023.

Current president of Conradh na Gaeilge, Paula Melvin, said that his death is a “great sorrow” for Conradh na Gaeilge and the Irish language community.

“Conradh na Gaeilge sympathises with his family in Baile Átha Cliath and Ard Mhacha, as well as with all his friends,” she said.

“He has given a huge amount of his time and energy over the years to Conradh na Gaeilge and to the Irish language movement, and in a personal capacity. PT was always a great friend and mentor to me from my time as a student until this week. We are all indebted to him for it.”

The National Union of Journalists also paid tribute to Mr Mac Ruairí.

“Tomás Mac Rúairí was an institution within Irish journalism. He was long associated with another institution of Irish journalism, The Irish Press, but it was his work as a court reporter and founder of a court news agency, CCC. Nuacht, for which he will be best remembered,” Irish secretary of the NUJ, Seamus Dooley said.

Tomás was a diligent and conscientious court reporter, with the utmost respect for facts, and had a clear understanding of the rules and protocols of the court system,” Mr Dooley added.

“He was a generous colleague, and a generation of Irish journalists owe him a debt of gratitude for his support and assistance. He was a mentor who could be blunt and direct but who was always willing to go the extra mile to help friends and colleagues.”