Micheál Martin: Defence Forces must ‘admit failures’ and learn from them

An Tanaiste Micheal Martin said it is imperative that the defence forces of a democratic state should “admit failures” where they exist. Photograph Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

The Irish public is entitled to expect high standards from the Defence Forces and it must deal with reports of sexual harassment “comprehensively”, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said.

Mr Martin, who is also the Minister for Defence, said it is imperative that the defence forces of a democratic state should “admit failures” where they exist.

He was speaking at the launch of a book in Dublin’s City Hall entitled The Irish Defence Forces 1922-2022 by Dr Eoin Kinsella who is also the editor of the Dictionary of Irish Biography.

The book was completed before the Independent Review Group (IRG) which reported a systemic culture of bullying and harassment of serving women and a hypermasculine culture.

READ MORE

Nevertheless, “it does point to serious failure to adapt the culture and behaviour which prevailed within the Defence Forces once we joined others in widening enlistment,” Mr Martin said.

“This failure has had a terrible impact on volunteers who sought only to serve their country but were denied basic protection and support.”

Mr Martin described the Defence Forces as “one of the most important and respected institutions in our democratic republic” which earned the trust of the public from the beginning of the State.

“We were also the only new state which gave explicit continuity to a revolutionary army when creating its new defence forces.” he said.

“The unique position of Óglaigh na h-Éireann as a body which has ensured the creation and defence of our free democracy over the course of more than a century is something which we should never take for granted.

“That is why there is such public support for the central symbolic role of the Defence Forces every time we commemorate the most important event in our revolution, the Rising of 1916.”

Mr Martin said the National Consultative Forum on Ireland’s international security policy is not a threat to Ireland’s neutrality.

The same allegations were made in 1972 before Ireland joined the EEC and warnings were made that “we would have NATO troops and nuclear warheads parading down O’Connell Street within a few years”, he maintained.

“They have been consistently wrong – and they have also consistently tried to push Ireland from standing unambiguously on the side of human rights and democracy in our international positions.”

The Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces Lieutenant General Sean Clancy said Óglaigh na hÉireann was a “learning organisation”.

[ Fintan O’Toole: Irish Army’s culture of misogyny is a disgrace and must end here ]

The book was commissioned by his predecessor as Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Mark Mellett as an official publication to mark the centenary of the Defence Forces.

“Eoin was entrusted to honestly and uncompromisingly record our story for posterity at this key juncture of a century. I am delighted to say that this trust has been vindicated,” he said.

The guest speaker Dr Maurice Manning, who is the chair of the Expert Advisory Group on Commemorations, also praised Dr Kinsella’s work.

He said official histories sometimes be “dutiful, safe and selective and carry the deadly whiff of boardroom approval” but Dr Kinsella’s integrity meant was a “guarantee” that it would not be that type of book.