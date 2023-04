A serving member of An Garda Síochána was arrested on Thursday afternoon after being found in possession of drugs at Dublin airport.

According to a gardaí statement, the woman concerned serves in the Dublin region. She was taken to Ballymun Station and later released without charge. The small quantity of controlled drugs will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Gardaí say no further information is available at this time and that inquiries are ongoing.