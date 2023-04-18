Thousands of mourners pay tribute to rally driver Craig Breen

A Ford Sierra rally car leads the funeral cortege of Craig Breen to the Sacred Heart Church in Ferrybank, outside Waterford city, on Tuesday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Thousands of mourners gathered on Tuesday to pay tribute to leading rally driver Craig Breen who “can never be replaced”.

Mr Breen died last Thursday while test-driving a route ahead of the upcoming Croatia Rally. His co-driver James Fulton was uninjured.

People from across Ireland and abroad began to gather at around 11am outside the Sacred Heart Church in Ferrybank on the edge of Waterford city.

The FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) driver’s heartbroken parents Jackie and Ray, sister Kellie and brother-in-law Darragh held hands tightly as they followed the hearse from his home on the Kilkenny/Waterford border.

Pupils from St Mary’s Boys National School provided a guard of honour and Breen’s much loved Ford Sierra rally car led his remains into the church grounds.

His coffin, adorned with the Tricolour, was carried into his Requiem Mass by six pallbearers, followed by his family, his Hyundai Motorsport team-mates, close friends and fans. His godson Bobbie and friend Olympic hurdler Sarah Lavin were also in the congregation.

Symbols of Breen’s life including his helmet, gloves, a trophy and tea bags were brought to the altar.

His sister Kellie, in a eulogy at the start of the Mass, said: “My family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of support over the last number of days.

“I want to say a few words about my little brother, the guy with the helmet. Craig was the cutest child - all he wanted day in and day out was to play with something that had wheels. He gravitated to anything with a smell of gas. He loved to push things to their limits.”

‘Superstar’

Parish priest Fr Kieran O’Shea, who concelebrated the Mass with Fr Jim Crotty, told mourners: “This is an unbelievably sad day. Craig’s all too short life has ended. We are bidding farewell to someone who brought sunshine and joy to so many people in his short journey through life. We are so grateful that our tears are mingled with gratitude. Today we gather for somebody who has gone way too young while he lived his dream.

“The best tribute to Craig is to go out and live our lives. He’s finished his race.”

Mike Chen, rally driver and WRC broadcaster, told the congregation: “Craig Breen, the Mayor of Happy. There’s been such a massive outpouring of grief for Craig. I’m privileged to say a few words.

“Ray and Jackie your amazing son, Kellie your amazing brother, even at times he drove us all mad. He was so genuine. We all know about Craig’s amazing rallying achievements of which there were so many, national championships and international championships. He was known the world over, but he never forgot his roots.

“He was a proud lad from Waterford. He was a massive rally fan who had a dream and lived it to become a superstar but he kept his feet firmly on the ground. He remained entirely humble and always made time for people.

“Craig has left an indelible mark on us all. The world was a better place for having him. Thank you for being a great friend to me and to us all. I’m going to miss you like mad. He can never be replaced.”

Breen was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

The Hyundai Motorsport team released a statement confirming they will take part in Croatia Rally which runs from Thursday to Sunday.

They said the decision to participate was reached after careful consideration, which included discussions with the Breen family, James Fulton, and Hyundai Motorsport’s crew and team members.

Team principal Cyril Abiteboul said: “After careful consideration involving all stakeholders, we have decided to participate in the Croatia Rally. We will do this in memory of Craig, to honour him, his passion for rallying and his competitive spirit.”