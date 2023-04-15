Gardaí to prepare file for Coroner’s Court after death of elderly farmer in west Cork farm accident

The fatally injured farmer was discovered by a vet who called to the farm. File photograph: The Irish Times

Gardaí are to prepare a file for the Coroner’s Court following the death of an elderly farmer in a farm accident involving a bull in west Cork over the weekend.

The man, who has been named locally as Joseph Shorten (71), was found seriously injured in a shed on his farm at Castletownkinneigh near Enniskeane shortly before 4pm on Friday afternoon.

Mr Shorten had been working on his own in the shed and it’s believed that he suffered serious crush injuries when pushed against a gate by a bull when he went to open the gate.

He was discovered by a vet who called to attend to the bull and the emergency services were called but Mr Shorten was pronounced dead by a doctor and his body was removed from the scene.

Postmortem

A postmortem was carried out at Cork University Hospital and the results will be included in a file that gardaí will prepare for an inquest at the Coroner’s Court.

The Health and Safety Authority were also notified of Mr Shorten’s death and HSA Inspectors visited the scene as part of their investigation into the fatal workplace incident.

Mr Shorten, who is survived by his wife, Joan and siblings Mary, Ben and Robert, will lie in repose at O’Mahony’s funeral home, Enniskeane, on this Monday evening from 6.30pm until 7.30pm

His remains will later be removed to St Bartholomew’s Church in Kenneigh and he will be buried in Killowen Cemetery following a funeral service at 2pm on Tuesday.