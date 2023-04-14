‘It was all truly remarkable’: Biden reunites with Irish priest who gave son’s last rites

US president Joe Biden visits Knock Shrine and Basilica in Mayo with Fr Richard Gibbons, on the last day of his visit to the island of Ireland. Photograph: Andrew Downes/Julien Behal Photography/PA

There was no need for the poetry and pathos of US president Joe Biden’s favourite bard, Seamus Heaney after Fr Richard Gibbons tripped across a “remarkable connection” just hours before the entourage landed at nearby Knock airport arrival on Friday afternoon.

Turns out that one of the team at the Knock Shrine, retired army chaplain, Fr Frank O’Grady, from Gurteen, Co Sligo, administered the last rites to Mr Biden’s son, Beau, who died of cancer in Mayo 2015, at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland.

Fr Gibbons, the Parish Priest and Rector of Knock Shrine, was clearly still emotional as he spoke to The Irish Times in the sacristy of the parish church shortly after the president’s entourage left for Castlebar. This was another private visit to the Mayo-Roscommon Hospice, where he turned the sod for its development in 2017, through another familial connection to his cousin, Laurita Blewitt, from Knockmore, Ballina.

“I happened to find out two hours before his arrival that Fr Frank O’Grady, who works here now as a chaplain, gave the last rites to Beau Biden. I was totally shocked and asked him why he hadn’t said anything but he just wanted to be low-key about it. When I told the president, he immediately said: ‘Where is he?’, and ‘Find him.’ Next thing there were Secret Service guys off looking for him,” Fr Gibbons explained.

There were tears as Biden chatted to Fr O’Grady along with his son, Hunter and sister, Valerie Biden Owens.

Biden embraces his cousin Laurita Blewitt (centre) outside Mayo Roscommon Hospice and Palliative Care Center on April 14th. Photograph: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty

However, there was laughter, too, and a characteristic moment, defining Biden’s warmth, when the priest gifted him a portrait of the US’s first citizen by his nine-year-old niece, Eva O’Reilly, from Ennis, Co Clare

“I want to meet her,” was the president’s response.

And once again, the schedules were put on hold.

“It was all truly remarkable,” said Father Gibbons. “We experienced the full gamut of emotions during his short time here.”

From the story of the apparition in August 1879 to the development of this remote village as an international pilgrimage site, Fr Gibbons introduced the president to a dramatic narrative, which in many ways tells the socio-economic and cultural story of his forebears as well as that of many 19th century Irish emigrants.

“We showed him the apparition mosaic at the basilica which is a stunning representation of the scene as it was described by the fifteen official witnesses who gave testimonies shortly after the event had taken place on August 21, 1879. The mosaic is comprised of over 1.5 million pieces of tesserae mosaic pieces in vibrant colours,” said Fr Gibbons.

Biden at Knock Shrine and Basilica with Fr Richard Gibbons, where he touched part of the gable wall of the original church where the apparition of Virgin Mary is said to have happened. Photograph: Julien Behal/Irish Government via Getty Images

Then in the Apparition Chapel, Mr Biden was given time to reflect after lighting a candle decorated with the Fleur de Lis, a symbol of Our Lady. After Fr Richard joined the president for a decade of the rosary, he spent time alone reflection in the silence of the Apparition Chapel.

Meanwhile, the shutters were down on all the village’s shops – despite the fact that their windows were full of angels and rosary beads, Child of Prague statues and St Brigid crosses. The clear retail and solitary winner of the day was the local Centra, particularly its coffee machine and cake shelves. Fortunately, it is located on a roundabout on the edge of the town which happens to be at the crossroads situated beyond the barricades to main street.

So when the motorcade from Knock airport arrived and passed through in a flash – although there were some witnesses to a “thumbs up” from himself – the only apparition that the hundreds of onlookers experienced was one of motorcycle gardaí gleaming in yellow rainwear. An opening of the heavens then ensured a rush inside the supermarket for coffees, cakes and chats about a little bit of disappointment that it was all over so quickly.

Take Phil Harte, originally from Carna, Connemara. “I was hoping he’d stop and I’d shake his hand. I wanted to talk to him about Marty Walsh, who was the Mayor of Boston until recently. His family were from Carna and Rosmuc.”