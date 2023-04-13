Car involved in Galway crash belonged to relative of teenage occupant

Flowers at the scene of the incident in Headford, Co Galway. Gardaí believe one of the teens was driving a family member’s car without permission at the time. Photograph: Hany Marzouk

The car involved in the Co Galway crash in which two 14 year olds were fatally injured and two of their friends were seriously injured belonged to a relative of one of the occupants.

Lukas Joyce and Kirsty Bohan died in the single-vehicle collision at Glennagarraun in the Ballyfruit area of Headford. The car hit a tree by the roadside at about 5.45am on Monday.

A 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl who were in the vehicle continue to be treated in hospital. The boy’s condition is understood to have improved but the girl’s injuries are much more serious.

The vehicle and the crash scene have been examined in an effort to determine what led up to the crash.

A source said vehicle theft is “not a factor in the investigation, in the normal meaning of that term”. Instead, gardaí believe one of the teens was driving a family member’s car without permission at the time.

Mobile phones found in the wreckage are also being examined, with sources saying that if any video content was created or messages sent via apps just before the crash, they may shed light on the lead-up to the incident.

Investigators have warned against speculation the children were involved in some kind of social media dare, saying that no evidence has emerged so far to support this.

The surviving teens are expected to be spoken to by specialist Garda interviewers when their condition allows for it.

The funerals of Kirsty and her second-year classmate Lukas will take place over the next two days. Kirsty, from Ballyfruit, will be buried at Donaghpatrick in Headford following a funeral Mass at the Church of St Patrick and Cuana at noon on Friday.

Lukas, from Farmstown, Corrandulla, will be laid to rest on Saturday in Annaghdown cemetery following requiem Mass at noon in St Brendan’s Church.

Kirsty is survived by her parents, Christy and Theresa; her two sisters, who are also students at Presentation College Headford; and extended family. Lukas is survived by his parents, Joe and Neringa; his grandparents in Lithuania, Vitas and Zita Kelmeliene; and extended family.