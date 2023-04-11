The Chieftains to reunite one last time for Biden event on Friday in Ballina

The Chieftains, pictured in 2005 - band members Matt Molloy, Kevin Conneff, Sean Keane and Paddy Moloney (sitting) with guest players Jon Pilatzke and Triona Marshall. Paddy Moloney has passed away since The Chieftains last played for Mr Biden in 2016. Photograph: David Sleator

The Chieftains and Irish rock bands, The Coronas and The Academic have been confirmed as warm-up acts to perform before President Joe Biden in Ballina on Friday.

President Biden will speak to an estimated crowd of approximately 20,000 in front of St Muredach’s Cathedral on Friday night, starting at approximately 9pm.

The US ambassador Claire Cronin said she was delighted The Chieftains will be playing for President Biden, as the group had also done so during his previous visit as US vice president in 2016. The Chieftans’ leader Paddy Moloney died in 2021.

Ms Cronin said: “I am honoured to say that The Chieftains will reunite one last time in honour of President Biden and play together for the first time since Paddy’s passing.

“I visited Ballina earlier this week, and the excitement and anticipation is palpable. This will be a once in a generation event, and I hope families and friends across the country will come to see the President of the United States speak in one of the places where his Irish family’s American journey began.”

Gates for the event will open at 5.30pm and the official programme will begin at 7pm. All guests should be prepared for security screening similar to airport screening. Large bags and umbrellas will not be permitted.

A limited shuttle bus service will be provided to and from the event and available on a first come, first served basis. Shuttles will begin departing park-and-shuttle locations at 4.30pm

The stage is being built in front of the cathedral which is located on the River Moy. Visitors will have to watch from across the river.

President Biden’s great-great-grandfather Patrick Blewitt, who was from Ballina, crossed the Atlantic as a 20-year-old cabin boy.

Two years later, he returned to Ireland and persuaded his father, Edward, his mother and all of his seven siblings to take a perilous Atlantic crossing on board the SS Excelsior in June 1851.

When Edward Blewitt’s great-great-great-grandson speaks in front of St Muredach’s Cathedral he will do so in front of a building that was partially built by his ancestor. The cathedral’s own register shows Edward Blewitt supplied 27,000 bricks for the pillars which support the nave of the church and was paid £20.12 for his services in 1828.

President Biden will be visiting the North Mayo Heritage Centre on Friday afternoon to have a look at his family heritage following a visit to Knock Shrine.