Driving test delays to continue into 2024 despite extra 75 testers

The RSA Driving Test Centre in Jamestown Business Park, Finglas. At the beginning of this year, there were just over 50,000 learner drivers across the country awaiting test slots. Photograph: Alan Betson

It will be close to another year before waiting times for driving tests will be reduced to the target time of 10 weeks, even with the addition of 75 new testers, Minister of State at the Department of Transport Jack Chambers has said.

Speaking on both Newstalk Breakfast and RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr Chambers said the waiting times were “completely unacceptable” and left too many young people in limbo “waiting to get to college or go to work and just go about their days”.

Mr Chambers said 75 new testers were being recruited under a three-month recruitment process followed by two months’ training which meant the new testers would be in place by October.

This would mean that by the end of the first quarter of 2024 the waiting time for applicants to sit the test would be down to the Road Safety Authority (RSA) target of 10 weeks.

READ MORE

At the beginning of this year, there were just over 50,000 learner drivers eligible to sit their test but who were either waiting for test slots to become available or who had just received an invitation to book one. In the case of Westside in Galway, would-be applicants could expect to wait 39 weeks for an invitation, bringing them into early September 2023, figures published by The Irish Times show.

[ Driving test waiting times over 30 weeks for learners in six centres ]

“We are trying to find a solution that really puts a sustainable number of testers in place so that we can address the increased levels of demand we’ve seen over the last couple of years,” Mr Chambers said.

He said once the new testers were in place in October the waiting time for tests would begin to decrease.

“We were doing 3,000 tests per week in October of last year. We’re now at over 4,000. With the 75 additional testers, we will put in around 6,000 tests per week. So there will be progress for many people that are waiting 21 weeks this year but it’ll be early next year before we get back to our average wait time of ten weeks - in quarter one of 2024. I don’t think we’ll be waiting until the middle of next year to see tangible progress made.”

Regarding separate delays with the National Car Testing (NCT) system, which is also under the remit of the RSA, Mr Chambers said it was “totally unacceptable” that waiting times for car tests were now at 30 weeks on average.

He said an arbitration process had commenced between the RSA and Applus, the company that has the contract for NCT centres.

Moves were being made to recruit an additional 55 mechanics which should increase capacity, Mr Chambers said. People had been forced to wait too long for their NCT and they expected a proper service, he added.

“Applus are contracted to provide that service and haven’t provided the level or standard of service that I expect as Minister. And that’s why contract penalties are being applied and there’s an engagement between the Road Safety Authority and Applus. In fact there is a dispute on the contract mechanism.”

Mr Chambers said arbitration was commencing between Applus and the RSA. It was unfortunate that the issue was being disputed, he added. “My position is that the penalties should be applied and they should be applied to Applus who aren’t fulfilling their contract.”